Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $431.10 and last traded at $431.10, with a volume of 166502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $418.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,645 shares of company stock worth $4,326,582. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Murphy USA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 96,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $1,925,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

