Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Down 0.8% After Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $469.60 and last traded at $471.61. Approximately 3,677,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 17,962,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $475.42.

Specifically, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,126,899 shares of company stock valued at $552,059,793. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $488.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 111,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $54,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Meta Platforms by 42.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 26,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

