Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stake Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Match Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $30.69 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTCH. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

