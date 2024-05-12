Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $94,000 Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,391.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $62.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.85.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

