Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $220,000 in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE HHH opened at $66.43 on Friday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $335.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.32 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 58.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

