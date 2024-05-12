Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $175,000 in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TBI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

TrueBlue Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $19.06.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Further Reading

