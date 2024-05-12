Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in EchoStar by 150.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.62.
In other EchoStar news, Director James Defranco bought 110,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 306,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,699.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on SATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
