Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($7.48) Per Share

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($7.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($5.83). The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($26.28) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($7.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($6.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($28.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($16.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $22.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $38.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $205.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of -0.33. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 9.39.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.23) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 2,676 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.99, for a total value of $658,269.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 458,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,909,164.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 2,676 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.99, for a total transaction of $658,269.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,909,164.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total transaction of $2,832,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,529.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,496 shares of company stock worth $31,362,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

