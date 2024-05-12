Macy’s (NYSE:M) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

M has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Get Macy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Macy’s

Macy’s Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE M opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 994,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,303,626.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.