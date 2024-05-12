Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) PT Set at C$0.75 by BMO Capital Markets

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$0.75 price target by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

Lumina Gold Company Profile

LUM opened at C$0.58 on Friday. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.32 and a 1-year high of C$0.63. The company has a market cap of C$241.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

