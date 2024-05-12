Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) PT Set at C$0.75 by BMO Capital Markets

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$0.75 price target by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
View Our Latest Report on Lumina Gold
Lumina Gold Stock Performance
Lumina Gold Company Profile
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lumina Gold
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.