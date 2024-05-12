Lincoln National Corp Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 43.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BMAR stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

