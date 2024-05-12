Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBSFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.11% of iShares CMBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,171,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,296,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 150,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $47.56.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

