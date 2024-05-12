Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $966,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

