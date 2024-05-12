Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.78 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Colliers Securities lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

