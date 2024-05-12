Lincoln National Corp Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.97 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2559 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

