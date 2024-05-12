Lincoln National Corp Has $487,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL opened at $132.00 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average is $137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

