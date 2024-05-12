Lincoln National Corp Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,328.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,224.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,172.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $739.61 and a 52-week high of $1,358.21.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,224.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.