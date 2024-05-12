Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 126.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

