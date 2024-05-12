Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,196,000 after acquiring an additional 65,881 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 853,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 71,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 49,409 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 256,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 7,199.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 179,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FENY opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.