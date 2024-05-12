Lincoln National Corp Buys New Holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.38% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

BINC opened at $52.01 on Friday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

