Lincoln National Corp Buys 579 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Block by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Block by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,469 shares of company stock worth $34,963,585. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

