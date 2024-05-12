Lincoln National Corp Buys 570 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $106,896.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,685.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $25,862.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,926.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $106,896.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at $668,685.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

