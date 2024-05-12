Lincoln National Corp Acquires 902 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.