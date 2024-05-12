Lincoln National Corp Acquires 4,128 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

