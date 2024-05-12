Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Down 8.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Leslie’s traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 753,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,362,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 160,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Leslie’s by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $878.28 million, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

