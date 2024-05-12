Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.43. 50,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 68,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Legacy Housing

In related news, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder purchased 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $444,918.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 784,773 shares in the company, valued at $20,066,645.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder bought 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $100,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,397.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,339. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Legacy Housing by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 10.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $571.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Articles

