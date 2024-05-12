KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $103.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.80%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

