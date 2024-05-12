Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 275,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 63,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KYN opened at $9.83 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

