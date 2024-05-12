Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.94, but opened at $27.75. Karat Packaging shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 20,356 shares traded.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.76 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 484.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 152,207 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the third quarter worth $1,937,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $1,677,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

