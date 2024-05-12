iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 25,120 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 40% compared to the average daily volume of 18,002 put options.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $86.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 132,707.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,648,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,778 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,785 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,830.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,224,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,659,000 after purchasing an additional 345,281 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

