iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

