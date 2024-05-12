iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Holdings Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,003,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 250,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IYF stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $95.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.54.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

