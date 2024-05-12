Investors Purchase Large Volume of Shopify Call Options (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 107,136 call options on the company. This is an increase of 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 73,332 call options.

Shopify Trading Down 5.6 %

Shopify stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.68.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,534,000 after buying an additional 1,399,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $1,049,089,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

