Investors Purchase Large Volume of Shopify Call Options (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 107,136 call options on the company. This is an increase of 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 73,332 call options.
Shopify Trading Down 5.6 %
Shopify stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.68.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Shopify
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,534,000 after buying an additional 1,399,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $1,049,089,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.