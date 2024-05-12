Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 2,159,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 874,926 shares.The stock last traded at $164.50 and had previously closed at $177.53.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Insulet by 104.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Insulet Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

