Insmed Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 20,174 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,592% compared to the average volume of 1,192 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $25.97 on Friday. Insmed has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $3,745,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 352.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 898.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 265,457 shares during the period.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
