Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTYGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $9.07. Hagerty shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 44,250 shares.

Specifically, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $27,101.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,429,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,001,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,848 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $25,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,447,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,299,295.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $27,101.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,429,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,001,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,522 shares of company stock valued at $267,447. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. Analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hagerty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hagerty in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

