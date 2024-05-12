Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GO. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.90.

NASDAQ GO opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $7,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $7,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $108,268.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,279.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,588 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,577. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

