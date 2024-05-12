Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after purchasing an additional 364,128 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 888.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 269,744 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth about $83,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth about $48,614,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gartner by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,185,000 after acquiring an additional 131,222 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $439.27 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.10 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.