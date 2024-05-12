Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,867 shares of company stock worth $11,607,289. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.2 %

Floor & Decor stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

