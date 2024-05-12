Financial Contrast: Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining 13.54% 4.66% 3.99% Medallion Financial 17.96% 12.32% 1.93%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $126.84 million 9.09 -$25.78 million $0.06 62.01 Medallion Financial $262.36 million 0.71 $55.08 million $2.12 3.76

This table compares Cipher Mining and Medallion Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Medallion Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cipher Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cipher Mining and Medallion Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 6 0 2.86 Medallion Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cipher Mining presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.85%. Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.38%. Given Medallion Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Cipher Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various commercial industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

