FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.39. FIGS shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 1,268,233 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,200 shares of company stock valued at $237,349 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

FIGS Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $915.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in FIGS by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

