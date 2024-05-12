Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Reduced by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Exelon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.67 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

