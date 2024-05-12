Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $121.04 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.60.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

