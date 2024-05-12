David J. Bernhardt Sells 4,021 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,958.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,032,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SentinelOne Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of S stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.69. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
