Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 123,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,855,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Welltower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Welltower by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 122.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $99.39.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

