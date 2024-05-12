Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.1 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

