Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 833.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121,976 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 73.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,019,000 after purchasing an additional 317,509 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.2 %

INGR opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $120.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,289 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,108. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.