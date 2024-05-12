Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 111.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after buying an additional 2,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,623,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 299,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 113,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $7.73 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLY shares. TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

