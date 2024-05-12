Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 2,851 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,835 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,722.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,887,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,029,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,989.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,186,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC opened at $14.06 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.