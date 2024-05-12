Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 346,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 431,867 shares.The stock last traded at $13.43 and had previously closed at $13.43.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMRE. StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Costamare Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Costamare had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $494.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Costamare Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 15.59%.
Costamare Company Profile
