Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 346,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 431,867 shares.The stock last traded at $13.43 and had previously closed at $13.43.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMRE. StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Costamare Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Costamare by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Costamare had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $494.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

Costamare Company Profile

